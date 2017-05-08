New video shows man lying in the street after Tarpon Springs deadly shooting

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The name of the officer involved in a deadly police shooting in Tarpon Springs will not be released.

FDLE is looking into threats the officer is getting via social media.

Investigators said the Tarpon Springs police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Nicholas Provenza Saturday, after he came at him with a knife.

The officer was working an off-duty detail at a car show when visitors alerted him to a suspicious man riding his bike near Tarpon and Safford avenues.

When Provenza was questioned by the officer, police said he gave a fake name. When asked again for his name, he provided another last name before radio communication went silent.

The next thing the dispatcher heard was “shots fired,” three times.

The officer later told dispatchers the suspect had a knife. The officer was not injured.

A memorial has been set up for Provenza at the scene.

Provenza’s fiancé, Rebecca Schnell, lit candles and hung pictures at the memorial Monday.

She said the shooting was unjust.

“I just think this is totally unjust. There were so many other ways to go about it. He’s only 135 pounds and three shots is overkill,” said Schnell. “There’s no words to express, I haven’t stopped crying.”

Lisa Martino was at the car show. She said she heard gunshots and then noticed Provenza laying on the ground.

“When you’re standing that close and you see someone on the ground, it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Friends said Provenza was recently Backer Acted, but was harmless and don’t believe he had a knife.

“No, he’s not an aggressive person, he’s not an aggressive person, not at all,” said Chris Kappas. “Doesn’t have that mindset to try and hurt anybody.”

Schnell said they’re seeking answers as to what happened. Provenza’s family wants justice.

“We’re going to do everything we can, we’re going to protest,” she said.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s