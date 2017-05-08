New video shows man lying in the street after Tarpon Springs deadly shooting

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The name of the officer involved in a deadly police shooting in Tarpon Springs will not be released.

FDLE is looking into threats the officer is getting via social media.

Investigators said the Tarpon Springs police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Nicholas Provenza Saturday, after he came at him with a knife.

The officer was working an off-duty detail at a car show when visitors alerted him to a suspicious man riding his bike near Tarpon and Safford avenues.

When Provenza was questioned by the officer, police said he gave a fake name. When asked again for his name, he provided another last name before radio communication went silent.

The next thing the dispatcher heard was “shots fired,” three times.

The officer later told dispatchers the suspect had a knife. The officer was not injured.

A memorial has been set up for Provenza at the scene.

Provenza’s fiancé, Rebecca Schnell, lit candles and hung pictures at the memorial Monday.

She said the shooting was unjust.

“I just think this is totally unjust. There were so many other ways to go about it. He’s only 135 pounds and three shots is overkill,” said Schnell. “There’s no words to express, I haven’t stopped crying.”

Lisa Martino was at the car show. She said she heard gunshots and then noticed Provenza laying on the ground.

“When you’re standing that close and you see someone on the ground, it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Friends said Provenza was recently Backer Acted, but was harmless and don’t believe he had a knife.

“No, he’s not an aggressive person, he’s not an aggressive person, not at all,” said Chris Kappas. “Doesn’t have that mindset to try and hurt anybody.”

Schnell said they’re seeking answers as to what happened. Provenza’s family wants justice.

“We’re going to do everything we can, we’re going to protest,” she said.

