New adventure ride debuts at Tokyo DisneySea

(WFLA) — If underwater adventure is calling your name this new Disney ride is just the ticket.

Tokyo DisneySea is opening a new attraction for the first time in a year.

The indoor attraction, called “Nemo and Friends SeaRider”, is based on some of our favorite characters from the films “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

Disney park guests board a submersible that shrinks to fish size and explore a marine world from the perspective of a gilled friend.

The 5-minute ride is replacing the StormRider attraction that closed in May last year.

Located just to the east of Tokyo, the amusement park will launch the ride on May 12th.

