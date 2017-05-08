Karns has 10 Ks, Royals bats break out in 7-3 win over Rays

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris (33) waits for the throw as Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer scores on a single by Salvador Perez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Kansas City Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night.

Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera had two hits and drove in his first two runs of the season, helping the Royals win for the fourth time in 17 games. Kansas City had scored three or fewer runs in four straight games.

Alcides Escobar, Lorenzo Cain, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield each had two hits for Kansas City, and Hosmer also stole two bases.

Karns (2-2) completed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, six hits and two walks.

Blake Snell (0-3) allowed four runs and 10 hits over five innings.

