SWAT responding to armed subject barricaded in Hernando apartment

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies say someone has barricaded themselves at an apartment complex in Spring Hill.

The sheriff’s office believes the person is armed inside an apartment in the Nantucket Cove complex on Cape Cod Loop. Deputies believe the man is alone in the apartment.

Apartments nearby have been evacuated.

SWAT and Crisis Response Team Members are also on scene.

WFLA is tracking this story as it develops. Please check back for updates.

