Florida legislature ends session, approves $83 billion budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators have approved $83 billion in spending for the coming fiscal year and have officially ended their annual session.

The Senate on Monday voted 34-4 while the House’s vote was 98-14. The budget heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

The session was supposed to end last week, but legislative leaders didn’t reach an agreement on a new budget in time. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote.

The budget provides for pay raises for state employees, along with additional funding to public schools and Florida’s colleges and universities.

While session has concluded, legislators may have to come back. That’s because Scott may veto the entire budget. He has criticized legislators for ignoring some of his top priorities.

