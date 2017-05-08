Brush fire breaks out in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Forest Service says a brush fire has broken out in Myakka City.
At least five acres are burning on Sugarbowl Road.
Fire officials say the fire has heavy fuel, indicating it could become more intense.
The Myakka City Fire Department is on the scene.
News Channel 8 will bring you updates as soon as they are available.
