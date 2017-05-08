Arsonist sets fire to clothing rack at Brandon Macy’s

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Fire Marshal is searching for a suspect after a fire was discovered at a clothing rack in the Macy’s store at Brandon Town Center.

The fire was discovered in the store on April 27, around 4:30 p.m.

A witness observed an unknown man leaving the area of the fire just after it was discovered.

The same man was seen on surveillance video entering the north doors of the store a short time before the fire was set.

The damaged merchandise is estimated at $218.

The suspect is described as white man, 18-20 years old, 5’08”, 140 pounds, dark hair, thin, and wearing a white t-shirt and long, dark shorts.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.  Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

