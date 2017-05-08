8 On Your Side: Taking care of aging loved ones and Power of Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With more and more seniors having to deal with dementia or more specifically Alzheimer’s, one of the harder things to take care of is the everyday living. 8 is On Your Side as we find ways to make dealing with dementia more bearable before it devastates a family.

For Felix Vega, a former state prosecutor and now WFLA producer, his parents were always there growing up. “My dad was a chef, my mom was a stay at home mom.”

Married for 47 years, they supported their son, until the day Felix had to support his parents lives, starting with his mom.

Rita Vega started having health issues, then she was diagnosed with dementia.

“Next time I saw her she was just basically, almost catatonic. They had to rush her to intensive care, and it was not good.”

Soon Felix found himself having to take care of medical bills, home repairs, bank accounts, and selling the family home. All of this while having to get signatures from his parents on various documents.

“My dad didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to do,” said Felix. “It literally became a nightmare.”

Felix’s nightmare could have been eased if Power of Attorney was in play.

