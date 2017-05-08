8 Investigates: Sarasota, a haven of culture, prosperity…. and heroin overdoses

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies throughout Tampa Bay are desperate to stop a plague that’s killing people every day, heroin.

The spread of the deadly drug is rising to critical levels, but what makes it so surprising is where a lot of it is being found, in Sarasota County. 8 On Your Side wanted to know why.

Heroin is a problem in of all places, Sarasota — a haven of culture, prosperity and world-renowned beaches.

“It bothers me in Sarasota County because we’re a white collar community with high property values and low crime, to see this many people in this community have this much addiction,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight.

This year alone, Sarasota County deputies reported 99 heroin overdoses and 15 deaths. Even more scary, many of these drug batches are laced with fentanyl, a deadly opioid that’s 100 times more potent than morphine.

And shockingly, the Florida Department of Health says Sarasota County ranks second in Florida for fentanyl-related deaths.

“It destroyed everything, it took away my family, it took away my dignity, my pride, everything that I had,” said Katie Albritton.

So what’s causing this dangerous drug epidemic? News Channel 8’s John Rogers digs deeper Tuesday on News Channel 8 at 5.

