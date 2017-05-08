1 child dies, 6 injured in bouncy castle accident

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say a 6-year-old girl died and six other children were injured when an inflatable bouncy castle came free from its stakes and flew into the air, hurling the children to the ground.

A Catalan regional government statement said the incident happened Sunday at a restaurant in the northeastern town of Caldes de Malavella.

News reports said investigating police found the castle was held down only by two of its six stakes. The castle rose above the restaurant and landed 130 feet away.

Officials said the restaurant did not have the proper license for the installation.

One child remained in serious condition Monday while four others were also being treated for injuries. One was released from the hospital.

The children were aged between 3 and 11 years.

