What happens when you use expired medications?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you’re buying milk or bread, you check the expiration date on the product, right? But when was the last time you checked the expiration date on the over-the-counter medications you buy?

The FDA requires drug manufacturers to stamp expiration dates on over-the-counter medications, as a guarantee of full potency and safety. And, according to the Managing Director of the Florida Poison Control Center in Tampa, employees at stores that sell over-the-counter medicines are supposed to periodically go through the shelves, check for expired medications, or medications that are close to the expiration date, and remove them.

But are they really doing that?

News Channel 8 spent weeks going through store shelves, looking for expired medications. Monday at 5 and 6 a.m on WFLA News Channel 8, we’ll show you what we found on those shelves, and what could happen when you buy, or use a medication that’s past its prime.

