VIDEO: Man saves bald eagle from busy road near Pensacola

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — An eagle was rescued from a busy roadway just outside Pensacola after falling from the sky Saturday evening, and the entire rescue was caught on camera.

Alexis Rivers says she and her husband Rotario were driving to a solid waste dumpster facility to throw things away when the car in front of them stopped because something swooped down into the roadway. Little did they know, it was an eagle, and it was seriously injured, according to Rivers.

As she started recording, her husband got out of the car and approached the injured eagle carefully to move it out of the way of oncoming cars.

Once the bird was safe, Rotario got water for the eagle as the woman who was driving in front of them called a wildlife agency for extra care.

No word yet on the degree of injury this bird has suffered, but The Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida says they are treating the eagle’s injuries.

