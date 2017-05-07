Stolen Ronald McDonald statue recovered undamaged

In this undated photo released by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, Detective Dean Cerdeira, second from right, of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, and Detective Thomas Hash, right, of the Clinton Township Police Department, pose with a recovered Ronald McDonald statue along with Diane, left, and Phillip Koury, the owners of the statue, in Clinton, N.J. Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's in Clinton. They announced Friday, May 5, 2017, that it had been found but declined further comment. (Paul Approvato/Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office via AP)

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald’s in New Jersey last month has been found.

But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald’s restaurant in Clinton. They announced Friday that it had been found but declined to comment further.

Restaurant owners Phil and Diane Koury say the statue wasn’t damaged. They plan to move it to a secure location and will have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

A $500 reward had been offered for information about the theft.

No word on whether the Hamburglar has an alibi.

