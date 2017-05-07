Starkey Park wildfire continues to burn 2,275 acres, Suncoast reopens

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews in Pasco County continue to battle a massive wildfire that broke out in Starkey Park on Saturday afternoon, and fear the worst has yet to come.

The fire has burned 2,275 acres and is only 50 percent contained. Fire crews do not know what caused it.

On Sunday, Forest Officials said the lower humidity and higher wind gusts expected on Monday could be even worse for the crews battling the fire.

County officials are asking everyone to remember the burn ban that is in effect, and have also banned open flames in all county parks.

The county says it’s not looking for any food donations, but will be accepting water, Gatorade, chapstick, sunscreen, bug spray and any non-perishable snacks. The Salvation Army will be coordinating the donations at the front entrance to Starkey Park.

The park remains closed at this time.

The Suncoast Parkway has been reopened.

