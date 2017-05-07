Sonic boom heard across Florida as Air Force lands space plane

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Air Force landed a mini-shuttle at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Sunday after it spent more than 700 days in space.
As the X37B landed in Cape Canaveral, Floridians from coast to coast took to social media saying they heard a sonic boom.
According to our NBC affiliate in Orlando, this is the fourth flight for the secret military research program.
The craft looks similar to a space shuttle, but is unmanned.
