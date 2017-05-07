Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA)—A man shot and killed by an off-duty Tarpon Springs police officer at a car show on Saturday has been identified as Nicholas Provenza, 25.

Provenza was shot and killed after police say car show visitors alerted the cop to a suspicious man riding his bike near Tarpon Ave. and Safford Ave.

When he was questioned by the cop, police say Provenza gave a fake name. When asked again for his name, he provided another last name before radio communication went silent. The next thing the dispatcher heard was “shots fired,” three times.

The off-duty cop later told dispatchers the suspect came at him with a knife.

The officer was not injured and has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES