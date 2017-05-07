Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs

By Published:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA)—A man shot and killed by an off-duty Tarpon Springs police officer at a car show on Saturday has been identified as Nicholas Provenza, 25.

Provenza was shot and killed after police say car show visitors alerted the cop to a suspicious man riding his bike near Tarpon Ave. and Safford Ave.

When he was questioned by the cop, police say Provenza gave a fake name. When asked again for his name, he provided another last name before radio communication went silent. The next thing the dispatcher heard was “shots fired,” three times.

The off-duty cop later told dispatchers the suspect came at him with a knife.

The officer was not injured and has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s