Police: Army vet charged in fatal shooting of service dog found dead

By Published:
Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WFLA)—The army veteran accused of fatally shooting her service dog as she laughed has been found dead, according to North Carolina police.

Fayetteville police said on Sunday investigators believe this was a suicide.

Detectives were called to the apartment of Marinna Rollins, 23, after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and her 25-year-old boyfriend Jarren Heng were arrested last month for tying their service dog, Cam, to a tree and shooting it multiple times with a rifle. The couple could be heard laughing on a video recording as the dog was killed.

Court documents show Rollins medically retired from the Army in January.

Authorities say she suffered from post-traumatic stress and other emotional issues.

