Osprey rescued during Pasco County wildfire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young osprey that was likely forced from its home by wildfire was rescued in Pasco County.

A deputy was flagged down Saturday night to check the injured osprey at the corner of Deer Lodge Road and Arrow Creek.

He then scooped the osprey into a box to take it to an employee with Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue.

The rescue said the osprey was approximately five weeks old and thankfully uninjured. They believe the osprey was forced from its home by the wildfire in Starkey Park.

The osprey could not fly, according to the rescue. They say the mother either scared it from the nest or carried it and dropped it but never returned.

The bird will now be taken to Audubon Maitland for treatment due to the abandonment. It will be released in a few weeks right back where the deputy found it.

