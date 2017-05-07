Odorizzi, 2 homers help Rays beat Blue Jays 6-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Logan Morrison and Colby Rasmus hit two-run homers and Jake Odorizzi pitched seven strong innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Odorizzi (2-1) gave up one run in seven innings, the seventh straight time the right-hander has given up two runs or fewer in starts against Toronto.

Morrison put the Rays up 2-1 in the third inning with his seventh home run. It came off Toronto starter Marco Estrada after a single by Evan Longoria.

The home run for Rasmus, who spent the first month of the season on the disabled list while recovering from October surgeries, came on his first hit with the Rays.

Morrison and Rasmus drove in three runs each while Longoria had two hits and scored three runs.

