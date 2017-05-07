Netflix renews ’13 Reasons Why’ for second season

(AP)—Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit “13 Reasons Why” for a second season.
The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.
While Netflix doesn’t release ratings information, “13 Reasons Why” has proven a conversation-starting drama.
Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.
The Selena Gomez-produced “13 Reasons Why” is based on Jay Asher’s young adult best-seller.
The second season will also be 13 episodes long.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- 11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose
- FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator in Orlando
- Starkey Park wildfire burns 2,200 acres, shuts down park
- Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Tarpon Springs car show
- Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns
- VIDEO: USF student rises from wheelchair, walks across stage at graduation