Man fatally struck by Amtrak train carrying 120 people in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was fatally struck in downtown Tampa by an Amtrak train carrying 120 people.

It happened at 5:48 pm on the train track near Highview Road.

The conductor blew the horn on the train, but the man did not move off the track in time and was fatally struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES