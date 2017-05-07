Man fatally struck by Amtrak train carrying 120 people in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was fatally struck in downtown Tampa by an Amtrak train carrying 120 people.
It happened at 5:48 pm on the train track near Highview Road.
The conductor blew the horn on the train, but the man did not move off the track in time and was fatally struck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were released.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident
- Police: Army vet charged in fatal shooting of service dog found dead
- Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs
- 11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose
- Police: Pastor arrested after drugs found at church
- Sonic boom heard across Florida as Air Force lands space plane
- VIDEO: USF student rises from wheelchair, walks across stage at graduation