How to cut your expenses by $550 a month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you know exactly how much you’re spending on those odds and ends each and every day?
For some, a coffee here and a dinner there, can really add up.
“If they’re not tracking exactly where they’re spending their money, they really don’t know where it’s going,” said Kevin Arquette, certified financial planner
Anna Maddamma buys coffee four times a week.
“Coffee I need, so I just buy it,” said Maddamma
“Do you keep track?” We asked.
“No,” she replied.
Passing on the coffee could save Maddamma about 100 bucks a month.
So, how do you make sure you can save more money before going broke? Our financial expert weighs in with some expert advice.
WATCH Monday at 5 p.m, 8 On Your Side shows you how you can save at least $550 a month, and all it takes is some will power and perseverance.
