Headlines: Pasco wildfire still burning; Sonic boom heard in Florida; Crayola fans asked to name new crayon

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re in for a warmer afternoon and lighter winds on Sunday. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Starkey Park wildfire continues to burn 2,275 acres, Suncoast reopens
- Osprey rescued during Pasco County wildfire
- Sonic boom heard across Florida as Air Force lands space plane
- How to cut your expenses by $550 a month
- Legislative change threatens to take millions from USF
- What happens when you use expired medications?
- FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator in Orlando
- 11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose
DON’T MISS IT