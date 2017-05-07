FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A girl was bitten by an alligator Saturday in Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed.

The FWC said a dozen people were swimming in shallow water at Lake Mary Jane around 2:30 p.m. when a 10-year-old girl started screaming for help.

One visitor grabbed the child and brought her to shore.

The girl was bitten on her knee and calf by a 9-foot alligator and was taken to a nearby children’s hospital.

The FWC said the alligator has already been trapped and euthanized. The waterfront will be closed for the next week.

