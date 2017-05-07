French prime minister: Macron won French presidential election

PARIS (AP) — The French prime minister says Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election.
This puts a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world’s biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.
The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 percent to 35 percent on Sunday.
If confirmed, Le Pen’s showing would nonetheless be stronger than her National Front party has seen in its 45-year history.
The projections are based on vote counts in selected constituencies, then extrapolated nationwide.
Macron would be the youngest French president ever.
But Le Pen’s projected showing, unusually low turnout and the record number of blank ballots are an indication of the headwinds facing Macron, a former economy minister who started his own political movement only a year.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Could a hazardous waste site be to blame for Bayshore HS cancer cases?
- Starkey Park wildfire burns 2,200 acres, shuts down park
- Legislative change threatens to take millions from USF
- FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator in Orlando
- I-75 in Hillsborough back open after 200-acre brush fires
- Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Tarpon Springs car show
- Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns
- VIDEO: USF student rises from wheelchair, walks across stage at graduation