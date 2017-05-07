11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.
Police say the child is in critical condition Thursday at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
They did not immediately provide other details.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Could a hazardous waste site be to blame for Bayshore HS cancer cases?
- Starkey Park wildfire burns 2,200 acres, shuts down park
- Legislative change threatens to take millions from USF
- FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator in Orlando
- I-75 in Hillsborough back open after 200-acre brush fires
- Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Tarpon Springs car show
- Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns
- VIDEO: USF student rises from wheelchair, walks across stage at graduation