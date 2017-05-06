Wind causes damage in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Pasco County say high wind caused damage throughout the county overnight.

Emergency services said they received reports of about six homes with damage. Most of the damage was to aluminum awnings, according to county government officials.

Crews were called to a power pole down and a carport ripped off on Litewood Drive in Hudson.

In New Port Richey, officials say another carport and part of a roof were ripped off on Galleon Court.

Damage to trees and wires down were reported from Hudson to New Port Richey. Emergency services is urging everyone in the area to be careful when going outside and call 911 about any wires down on the ground.

Pasco Fire also temporarily reduced operations due to safety issues caused by the high winds. Around 3:19 a.m., crews started only responding to life-threatening emergencies. Normal operations resumed less than an hour later.

Emergency officials said some wind gusts had been reported as high as 65 miles per hour.

