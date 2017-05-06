VIDEO: Polar bear twins born at Sea World in Australia

GOLD COAST, Au. (WFLA)—A set of twin polar bear cubs made their on-camera debut from Sea World Australia earlier this week.

The cubs were born on April 26, weighing about 600 grams. They are about 15 centimeters long, according to Reuters.

They’re expected to grow as tall as 11 feet and could weigh up to 1,400 pounds.

The blind and toothless pair can be seen feeding from their mother, Liya, inside a den.

They’re expected to leave the den to make their public debut in July.

