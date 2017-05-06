Suspect arrested for hitting man with car at St. Pete middle school

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is facing several charges after police say he went to a middle school and hit an employee with his car this week.

Shavar Sampson, 35, is accused of going to John Hopkins Middle School on 16th Street South on Thursday and confronting an employee about ongoing problems with a girl.

After the two briefly spoke, police say Sampson punched the other man in the face.

Sampson is accused of then getting into his car and hitting the victim as he backed out of the parking lot. Police say he tried hitting the other man a second time before driving away.

The incident was caught on security camera and seen by a witness.

Sampson was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trespassing on school grounds or facilities, battery and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. He was released Friday morning.

