Skyway Bridge back open after high winds force closure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has reopened the Skyway Bridge after shutting it down early Saturday morning due to high winds.
Officers shut the bridge down around 1:45 a.m., after winds reached over 50 miles per hour.
The bridge has since reopened, but FHP is asking everyone to use caution.
The high winds also caused damage throughout Pasco County.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Woman killed in high-speed Tampa crash
- Is your house spying on you?
- Duck shows up at Polk County man’s home and makes it her own
- Brandon cemetery clean up shocks some over discarded memories
- VIDEO: Amputee, 7, returns to school with prosthetic blade, gets heartwarming reaction
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County