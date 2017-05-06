Skyway Bridge back open after high winds force closure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has reopened the Skyway Bridge after shutting it down early Saturday morning due to high winds.

Officers shut the bridge down around 1:45 a.m., after winds reached over 50 miles per hour.

The bridge has since reopened, but FHP is asking everyone to use caution.

The high winds also caused damage throughout Pasco County.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES