Part of I-75 in Hillsborough shut down due to fires

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol officers have shut down part of I-75 due to several fires that have broken out.

The flames broke out near Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Troopers, fire crews, Hillsborough deputies and Tampa police are actively working the scene.

All lanes of I-75 north are closed beyond Fletcher Ave. The Florida Highway Patrol is urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

News Channel 8 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

