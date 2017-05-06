Part of I-75 in Hillsborough shut down due to fires

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol officers have shut down part of I-75 due to several fires that have broken out.
The flames broke out near Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Troopers, fire crews, Hillsborough deputies and Tampa police are actively working the scene.
All lanes of I-75 north are closed beyond Fletcher Ave. The Florida Highway Patrol is urging motorists to seek alternate routes.
