Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns

(WFLA) – Several Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast foods are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast Slices distributed throughout the country after testing indicated listeria monocytogenes were present in the plant environment.

All “Best By” dates of these products are being recalled:

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz

AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz

AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz

AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM

AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz

HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weak immune systems. Healthy individuals could suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can also have serious effects on pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported, but the company is still recalling the products as a precaution.

If you have any of the products at home, you can return them for a full refund. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.