Search underway for missing Pasco teen in need of medication

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are searching for a missing and endangered child.

Ryan Buretta, 17, went missing from his home on White Magnolia Place in Lutz around 8 o’clock Friday night.

Buretta is 6’2” with very fair skin and a military haircut. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white checkered shirt, gray shoes and possibly a straw cowboy hat. He also could have fishing equipment with him.

Deputies say he has had extensive training in a wilderness program. He’s known to stay close to home, and may be in wooded areas near his house.

Buretta is in need of medication. If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911.

