Red light runners caught on camera in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Alarming video posted to a local police department’s Facebook page serves as a reminder for drivers to always be on high alert.

The Lakeland Police Department posted a video of several drivers running red lights at intersections in the city. According to the post, the video shows just a few of the incidents that were reviewed by officers.

Thankfully, alert drivers in the video were able to avoid the distracted drivers and prevent crashes from happening.

