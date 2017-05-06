Polk deputy “pulls over” grandson in toy car

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Andrea Gibson.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in Polk County made a special traffic stop this week.

On Friday, 1-year-old Jase was out playing with his grandmother Andrea Gibson near her home in Winter Haven when his other grandmother, Polk County Deputy Debbie Martin, stopped by for a quick visit.

Before Deputy Martin left, she posed for a photo with her grandson that shows her “pulling him over” in his toy car.

Gibson snapped the picture and shared it with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s