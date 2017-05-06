Polk deputy “pulls over” grandson in toy car

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in Polk County made a special traffic stop this week.

On Friday, 1-year-old Jase was out playing with his grandmother Andrea Gibson near her home in Winter Haven when his other grandmother, Polk County Deputy Debbie Martin, stopped by for a quick visit.

Before Deputy Martin left, she posed for a photo with her grandson that shows her “pulling him over” in his toy car.

Gibson snapped the picture and shared it with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

