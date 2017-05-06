Police: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Tarpon Springs car show

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Police say a patrol officer was working off-duty at a car show when visitors alerted him to a suspicious man riding his bike near Tarpon Ave. and Safford Ave.

When the officer approached and questioned the man, he gave him a fake name, according to police. When the officer asked him again for his name, he provided another last name, which police say the officer gave over the radio before communication went silent.

The dispatcher then heard the officer state “shots fired,” three times. Then the officer told dispatchers the suspect came at him with a knife.

After the shooting, the suspect was transported to Florida Hospital North where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 pm, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The officer was not injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No further information, including the officer’s and suspect’s identities have been released.

This is a developing situation. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

