Pilot killed in Clearwater Airpark crash identified

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater officials have identified a pilot killed in a plane crash Friday night at the Clearwater Airpark.

James R. Fink, 44, of Rhode Island was coming to town for a business conference. Officials say he was flying a 2007 Cirrus fixed wing, single-engine plane when he crashed at the airport.

Officials from the FAA and NTSB are expected to arrive on the scene and begin their investigation later Saturday morning.

The runway at the airport will be closed through at least 3 p.m.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES