Pasco deputies search for owners of lost horse

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA)—Pasco deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a lost horse.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

The bay-colored gelding horse was found near the intersection of Ernest Croft Road and Bellamy Brother Blvd. in Dade City on Saturday afternoon.

The horse has a white star marking on its forehead and white pastern markings on both rear legs.

If you are the owners or know the owners of this beautiful horse, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878 with the reference case number 17-17396.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s