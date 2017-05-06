Pasco deputies search for owners of lost horse

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA)—Pasco deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a lost horse.
The bay-colored gelding horse was found near the intersection of Ernest Croft Road and Bellamy Brother Blvd. in Dade City on Saturday afternoon.
The horse has a white star marking on its forehead and white pastern markings on both rear legs.
If you are the owners or know the owners of this beautiful horse, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878 with the reference case number 17-17396.
