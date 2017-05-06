Largo man accused of holding girlfriend and her 5-year-old son hostage arrested after police standoff

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man accused of holding his girlfriend and her 5-year-old son hostage was arrested after a standoff in Largo.

The Largo Police department responded to a residence on 1733 S Jefferson Ave., after the girlfriend called 911 to report a person with a weapon.

She told police her boyfriend was holding her and her son hostage and was threatening to kill her and himself.

Police say the victim and her son were able to escape to a nearby residence.

They arrived to the scene and evacuated nearby residences to establish an inner and outer perimeter of the home and demanded the suspect surrender over a megaphone.

Authorities then tried to contact the suspect over the phone and on social media, but had no luck, until hte Tactical Apprehension and Control (TAC) unit arrived to take control of the situation.

They tried to use a throw telephone to establish contact, but were unsuccessful.

After breaching several windows to the residence, they found the suspect inside a bedroom where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police also found a loaded firearm inside the bedroom.

No further details were released.

