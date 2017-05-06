High-speed chase in California ends peacefully

FILLMORE, Ca. (CNN) – A high-speed chase in California ended peacefully on Friday.

Police arrested a man wanted for failure to yield after a vehicle and on-foot pursuit through LA and Ventura counties.

Officials said the suspect ran several stop signs in the area.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

There was a passenger inside the vehicle who also fled on foot, but it is unclear if that person is in custody as well.

