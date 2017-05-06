Headlines: Deadly shoplifting in Plant City; Aunt Jemima recall; Deputy “pulls over” grandson in toy car

TODAY’S WEATHER
This weekend will be cooler than normal and breezy. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Police: Suspect dead after bizarre shoplifting incident in Plant City
- Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns
- Red light runners caught on camera in Lakeland
- Pilot killed in Clearwater Airpark crash identified
- Wind causes damage in Pasco County
- Deputies: 4 men steal $16,000 worth of clothing from Tampa Premium Outlet Mall
- Suspect arrested for hitting man with car at St. Pete middle school
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT