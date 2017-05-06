Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay to run 5K

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay will be hitting the pavement Saturday morning for a 5K race.

The race is a celebration marking the end of a ten-week program the program offers to girls grades 3 through 5. Coaches lead their teams through a curriculum that includes running, activities and discussions that help them develop skills for a lifetime of health and fitness.

The 5K celebration event takes place at Poynter Park in St. Petersburg.

News Channel 8’s own Leigh Spann is running along with the girls as a Sparkle Runner.

