Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay to run 5K

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay will be hitting the pavement Saturday morning for a 5K race.
The race is a celebration marking the end of a ten-week program the program offers to girls grades 3 through 5. Coaches lead their teams through a curriculum that includes running, activities and discussions that help them develop skills for a lifetime of health and fitness.
The 5K celebration event takes place at Poynter Park in St. Petersburg.
News Channel 8’s own Leigh Spann is running along with the girls as a Sparkle Runner.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Several Aunt Jemima products recalled over listeria concerns
- Skyway Bridge back open after high winds force closure
- Woman arrested for shooting at teen for attempting to rape dog
- Is your house spying on you?
- Duck shows up at Polk County man’s home and makes it her own
- Brandon cemetery clean up shocks some over discarded memories
- Riverfest 2017 Schedule of Events