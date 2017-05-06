FHP: Man dies after being ejected from car that crashed into billboard in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is dead after he crashed into a billboard sign and was ejected from his vehicle overnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on Saturday morning at 12:15 am.

Troopers say Wilmer Hager of Homosassa, 29, was driving westbound at high speeds on Norvell Bryant Highway, when he lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Brentwood Circle.

His 2004 Lincoln left the roadway and crashed into a large wooden billboard sign and overturned several times, according to troopers.

He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear why he lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the incident was not alcohol-related.

