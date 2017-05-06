FHP: Man dies after being ejected from car that crashed into billboard in Citrus County

By Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is dead after he crashed into a billboard sign and was ejected from his vehicle overnight, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on Saturday morning at 12:15 am.

Troopers say Wilmer Hager of Homosassa, 29, was driving westbound at high speeds on Norvell Bryant Highway, when he lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Brentwood Circle.

His 2004 Lincoln left the roadway and crashed into a large wooden billboard sign and overturned several times, according to troopers.

He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear why he lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the incident was not alcohol-related.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s