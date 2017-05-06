Detectives issue water department scam warning in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be on high alert due to a recent scam where suspects pose as employees of the water department.

Deputies say at least three cases of the scam have been identified since April 27, targeting elderly citizens in the City of Seminole and the City of Redington Beach.

According to detectives, the suspects visit victims and tell them they are water department employees. The suspects then tell the victim there’s a water leak in their home. Once inside the house, detectives say one suspect distracts the victim while the other steals jewelry and other valuables.

Detectives believe there are two suspects, both men about 40 to 50 years old. One suspect is described as heavy with a beard and possibly wearing glasses. The second has a slim build. The suspects were seen leaving in a black full-size Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Citizens are being urged to not allow anyone into their home without verifying the person’s employment status. To do so, you can call the water department or the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 582-6337.

