Deputies: 4 men steal $16,000 worth of clothing from Tampa Premium Outlet Mall

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are investigating a smash and grab at the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall.

Deputies say four men went into the Ralph Lauren store around 2:48 Saturday morning and stole approximately $16,000 worth of merchandise.

According to investigators, the suspects got in the store by shattering the front door glass, possibly by punching it. Deputies say two of the men then kicked the glass in.

Once inside, the suspects grabbed as much clothing as they could. Deputies say the men were also able to get into a cash register, but found there was no money inside.

After leaving the store, the suspects left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

