Crews battling wildfire in Starkey Park

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency crews in Pasco County are battling a wildfire that broke out at the Starkey Wilderness Park on Saturday.

The Florida Forest Service says the fire is burning 60 acres.

Officials with the county say the park is not closed at this time because the fire is in a remote area. A paved bike trail at the park has been temporarily closed.

The fire is in a remote area. At this time Starkey Park remains open. https://t.co/FYvYOBemPb — Pasco County PIO (@PascoCountyPIO) May 6, 2017

At least six tractors and one plane are on the scene. A helicopter has been requested.

#AncloteBranch Fire in PASCO is 60 acs & it is spotting 300'. A HELO has been requested, FFS has a plane, 6 tractors, 1 supervisor on scene — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) May 6, 2017

This is the second weekend in a row flames have broken out in that area of Pasco County.

Last Sunday, a wildfire broke out on State Road 54 in Odessa and shut down Starkey and the nearby bike trails.

News Channel 8 is tracking this story as it develops and will update this story with new information as soon as it is available.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES