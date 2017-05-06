Cops: Mother-of-three mauled to death at home by South African Mastiff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WFLA)—An investigation is underway after a North Carolina mother-of-three was reportedly mauled to death by her South African Mastiff, according to Citizen-Times.

Buncombe County deputies found Jane Egle, 59, unresponsive and lying on the floor at her home near Bent Creek Forest on Monday after they responded to a 911 call for assistance.

They say an aggressive dog was also inside the home and would not let rescue workers inside.

Animal Service officers were called to the scene and tried several times to subdue the dog so that EMS responders could enter the residence and provide immediate medical attention.

After multiple attempts, the dog was finally subdued and removed from the residence.

He was reportedly euthanized at the scene.

When deputies finally got to Egle, they checked her pulse, which was absent and she was pronounced dead.

WLOS reports there were eight other dogs at the scene —six of which were mastiffs that had to be euthanized.

