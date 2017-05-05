Tree falls on car in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A huge tree gave a woman and her grandson a big scare when it fell on their car in Clearwater on Friday morning.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened around 8 a.m. The woman was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just north of Lakeview Road, when the tree fell onto her car. Her Suzuki Forenza was crushed by the tree.

The woman and her grandson managed to make it out of the car. They were treated by medics at the scene and then transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for what are thought to be minor injuries.

Clearwater police said they are “lucky to be alive.”

City workers have pulled the enormous tree off the car.

Martin Luther King Avenue will remain closed while crews clean up the tree debris.

