Tree falls on car in Clearwater

By Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A huge tree gave a woman and her grandson a big scare when it fell on their car in Clearwater on Friday morning.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said it happened around 8 a.m. The woman was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just north of Lakeview Road, when the tree fell onto her car. Her Suzuki Forenza was crushed by the tree.

The woman and her grandson managed to make it out of the car. They were treated by medics at the scene and then transported to Mease Countryside Hospital for what are thought to be minor injuries.

Clearwater police said they are “lucky to be alive.”

City workers have pulled the enormous tree off the car.

Martin Luther King Avenue will remain closed while crews clean up the tree debris.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s