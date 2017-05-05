Tips to throw a killer Kentucky Derby party

(WFLA) — Do you want to throw together a Kentucky Derby watch party this weekend? We’ve got you covered with the top things you need for a Derby party.
Fabulous hats – First off, if you don’t have a notorious Kentucky Derby huge hat, you are definitely not doing it right. Pick your favorite color and show us your sophisticated side.
Delicious food spread – Similar to the Super Bowl, a Kentucky Derby party must have a great spread.
The traditional meal of the Derby is called burgoo, a thick stew that consists of beef, chicken, pork and vegetables.
Mint Juleps – The famous southern drink consists of four simple ingredients – mint, sugar syrup, ice and of course, Kentucky bourbon.
Fun Games – How are you supposed to horse around without some equipment? Grab your buddies and head outside for horseshoes or sack races because the weather will be beautiful in the Tampa Bay area.
Plenty of Seats – Take your places and pop a squat to watch your favorite hopeful nab first place.
And please for everyone’s sake, avoid the fake southern accents and enjoy the race!
