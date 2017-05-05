The Doctors return with a series of amazing shows:

Week of May 15 th – National Women’s Health Week –w/Women’s Health Magazine we collaborated on important medical takeaway and tips for women in a special five page spread in their May issue. Includes important info re: sitting & being sedentary, sleep, eating smarter/food swaps, skin care tips w/Dr. Batra and more.

AND, FYI exclusives airing later in the month (more for Lori’s team):

5/24 Ryan Montoya – Colorado climber who survived fall of over 1500 ft and was missing for days

Ryan Montoya – Colorado climber who survived fall of over 1500 ft and was missing for days 5/18 The Breen Family – from Grand Rapids, MI – strep throat diagnosis leads to multiple amputations; we are providing state of the art prosthetics and wheelchair accessible van for this young family.

The Breen Family – from Grand Rapids, MI – strep throat diagnosis leads to multiple amputations; we are providing state of the art prosthetics and wheelchair accessible van for this young family. 5/12 Ian Grillot – young Kansas hero who stepped in front of a hate crime shooter and saved lives