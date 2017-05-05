The Doctors

Daytime Web Staff Published:

The Doctors return with a series of amazing shows:

 

Week of May 15th  – National Women’s Health Week –w/Women’s Health Magazine we collaborated on important medical takeaway and tips for women in a special five page spread in their May issue. Includes important info re: sitting & being sedentary, sleep, eating smarter/food swaps, skin care tips w/Dr. Batra and more.

 

AND, FYI exclusives airing later in the month (more for Lori’s team):

  • 5/24 Ryan Montoya – Colorado climber who survived fall of over 1500 ft and was missing for days
  • 5/18 The Breen Family – from Grand Rapids, MI –  strep throat diagnosis leads to multiple amputations; we are providing state of the art prosthetics and wheelchair accessible van for this young family.
  • 5/12 Ian Grillot – young Kansas hero who stepped in front of a hate crime shooter and saved lives

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s